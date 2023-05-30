Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Friday removed a lawsuit against Specialty Minerals Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former employee who contends he was wrongfully terminated after he tested positive for marijuana use. The plaintiff argues that he was permitted to use medical marijuana. The case is 3:23-cv-00687, Black v. Specialty Minerals Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 30, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Black

Plaintiffs

Cicchiello & Cicchiello, LLP

defendants

Specialty Minerals Inc

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination