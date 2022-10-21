Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against SCI Funeral Services of Florida d/b/a Gold Coast Crematory to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Steven M. Singer on behalf of Antwon Black, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting his coworkers' failure to thoroughly collect remains and clean the crematorium after each use, resulting in a mixture of decedents' ashes. The case is 0:22-cv-61964, Black v. SCI Funeral Services of Florida LLC.

