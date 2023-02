Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Post & Schell on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by Mears Smith Houser & Boyle on behalf of Cora Jean Black. The case is 2:23-cv-00241, Black v. Mutual of Omaha Co. et al.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 4:24 PM