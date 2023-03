Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Puget Law Group on Friday removed a lawsuit against BR Coffee, BR Blue Diamond Op and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Holland & Knight on behalf of Black Rock Coffee Bar, seeks to confirm a $15 million award issued in an underlying arbitration over a franchise dispute. The case is 3:23-cv-00313, Black Rock Coffee Bar LLC v. BR Coffee LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 03, 2023, 8:38 PM