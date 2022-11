News From Law.com

Cyber Week sales hit an all-time high in 2021, with a report from Salesforce estimating consumers globally spent about $275 billion during this period – November 23 through November 29, 2021 – 2% higher than during Cyber Week 2020. With an increase in transactions and spending, however, comes a rise in risk for retailers, who may find themselves on the receiving end of some not-so-jolly holiday cyber antics.

November 21, 2022, 11:05 PM