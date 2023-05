News From Law.com

A former recruiting consultant for Morgan Stanley represented by Benjamin Crump launched a civil-rights lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the bank has a long, "entrenched" history of race discrimination, describing numerous past discrimination suits filed against Morgan Stanley, and contended that it unlawfully terminated the Black consultant's contract after he complained about discrimination.

May 04, 2023, 12:51 PM

