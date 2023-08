News From Law.com

A Black lawyer claims an Allegheny County judge wrongfully arrested him and pressured him to settle a case while he wore handcuffs. Walter Bernard, a footballer-turned-lawyer at Pittsburgh-based Walter Bernard and Associates, alleged in an Aug. 12 complaint that Judge Philip Ignelzi of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas violated his constitutional rights during the May incident.

Pennsylvania

August 14, 2023, 7:06 PM

