New Suit - Contract

Black & Veatch Construction filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Corbel Communications Industries on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over allegedly unperformed microtrenching and vault installation work under a subcontract, was brought by Stueve Siegel Hanson and McNees Wallace & Nurick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02061, Black & Veatch Construction Inc. v. Corbel Communications Industries LLC.

Construction & Engineering

February 14, 2023, 6:46 PM