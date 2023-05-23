Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partner Jacquelyn N. Schell has entered an appearance for Discount Tire Direct Inc. in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The suit, filed April 8 in New York Western District Court by Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of Karen Blachowicz, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:23-cv-00315, Blachowicz v. Discount Tire Direct, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Karen Blachowicz

Plaintiffs

Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP

defendants

Discount Tire Direct, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA