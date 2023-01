New Suit - Contract

Electric Drilling Technologies was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter on behalf of BKV Barnett, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00139, BKV Barnett LLC v. Electric Drilling Technologies LLC.

Colorado

January 17, 2023, 7:28 PM