Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court for injuries allegedly caused by injectable prescription medications Ozempic and Mounjaro. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a diabetic individual, contends that the defendants failed to disclose the risk of developing gastroparesis and gastroenteritis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01020, Bjorklund v. Novo Nordisk A/S et al.

August 02, 2023, 1:20 PM

Jaclyn Bjorklund, LA

Morgan & Morgan

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk North America Operations A/S

Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical Industries LP

Novo Nordisk Research Center Seattle, Inc.

Novo Nordisk US Commercial Holdings Inc.

Novo Nordisk US Holdings Inc.

