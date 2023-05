Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Citizens Bank and HSBC Holdings to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by attorney Ronald P. Hart on behalf of B.J. Newsstand. The case is 1:23-cv-03972, B.J. Newsstand Inc. v. Citizens Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

BJ Newsstand Inc

defendants

HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,

Citizens Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract