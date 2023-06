Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Tuesday removed a property damage lawsuit against Rials Towing Inc. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Lunn Irion Law Firm on behalf of BJ Energy Solutions. According to the complaint, a Rials Towing employee damaged the plaintiff’s property by failing to properly prepare it for towing. The case is 5:23-cv-00796, BJ Energy Solutions, LLC v. Rials Towing, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

Plaintiffs

B J Energy Solutions L L C

defendants

Rials Towing Inc

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute