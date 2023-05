Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Evergreen Transportation and Kindra Beckert to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kitrick, Lewis & Harris on behalf of Coltin Bizic and the Estate of John Bizic, who died due to being crushed by a trailer. The case is 2:23-cv-01538, Bizic, Administrator of The Estate of John Bizic, Deceased et al v. Beckert et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Coltin Bizic

Coltin Bizic, Administrator of The Estate of John Bizic, Deceased

Plaintiffs

Kitrick, Lewis & Harris Co. L.P.A.

defendants

Evergreen Transportation

John Does #1-25

Kindra Beckert

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision