Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Niles Barton & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against residential solar energy company Sunrun to Maryland District Court. The complaint, filed by Michael D. Herman & Associates on behalf of Ernestine Bivins, alleges that the defendant's improper installation of solar panels made the plaintiff's home susceptible to water damage during a rainstorm. The case is 8:23-cv-00488, Bivins v. Sunrun Inc.

Renewable Energy

February 22, 2023, 6:03 PM