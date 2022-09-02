New Suit - Class Action

Audiophile Music Direct Inc., an online retailer of high-end audio and audiophile music, and audiophile-focused record label Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab Inc. were slapped with a class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with vinyl records being sold as limited edition ultradisc one-step recordings (UD1S). The suit, brought by DiCello Levitt Gutzler, accuses defendants of falsely advertising UD1S products as genuine analog recordings when digital steps are taken in defendants' mastering chain. Plaintiffs are also backed by Starr Austen & Miller; and Golomb Spirt Grunfeld. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04714, Bitterman v. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 6:32 AM