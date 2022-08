Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Blanco, Ordoñez, Mata & Wechsler removed a lawsuit against Doubletree Management LLC and other Hilton subsidiaries to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The suit, which accuses the defendants of irresponsibly serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated guests, was filed by Lerner & Rowe on behalf of Kayla Dawn Bitsui. The case is 3:22-cv-00302, Bitsui v. Doubletree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown et al.