Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for NormShield Inc., doing business as Black Kite Inc., in a pending patent infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Goodwin Procter on behalf of cyber risk management provider BitSight Technologies Inc., asserts five patents related to locating, collecting, analyzing and communicating cyber risk management data. The suit also accuses Black Kite of making disparaging statements to its clients about the services that BitSight offers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman, is 1:23-cv-12055, BitSight Technologies, Inc. v. NormShield Inc.

Technology

September 28, 2023, 8:36 AM

Plaintiffs

BitSight Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Goodwin Procter

defendants

NormShield Inc.

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims