Who Got The Work

Jennifer Sacket Pohlenz of Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl has entered an appearance for Faraday Future, an electric car company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, which seeks nearly $250,000 in alleged unpaid invoices, was filed July 10 in Indiana Southern District Court by attorney Terry L. Monday on behalf of electronics component manufacturer Bitron S.P.A. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II, is 1:24-cv-01141, Bitron S.P.A. v. Faraday & Future, Inc.

Automotive

August 26, 2024, 1:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Bitron S.P.A.

Plaintiffs

Monday Jones & Albright

Defendants

Faraday & Future, Inc.

defendant counsels

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract