New Suit - Employment

Cleveland Clinic was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Spitz Law on behalf of David Biton, who contends that he was subjected to sexual harassment and was wrongfully terminated after he reported his coworker and fellow researcher, Hagai Yavin, for falsifying research data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02302, Biton v. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Health Care

December 22, 2022, 7:20 AM