Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for a group of former and current officers at Compute North LLC in a pending fraud lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 15 in Minnesota District Court by Olshan Frome Wolosky and Taylor Fricton PLLC on behalf of cryptocurrency miner BitNile Inc. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of making fraudulent misstatements to induce BitNile to transfer over $2 million to Compute North before it filed for bankruptcy. The complaint further contends that the defendants’ induced BitNile to ship over $40 million worth of cryptocurrency equipment to a facility that was controlled by Compute North’s creditor, rather than Compute North. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, is 0:22-cv-02911, BitNile, Inc. v. Perrill et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 30, 2022, 10:03 AM