News From Law.com

Bitly may have started as a link-shortening service, but the company is gearing up for new terrain with its latest round of executive hires, one of whom is an experienced legal leader. Kelly Zitzmann joins New York City-based Bitly from advertising platform Smartly.io, where she served as general counsel. She replaces Sai Sriskandarajah, who left Bitly in February after three years at the company.

Internet & Social Media

September 26, 2022, 1:46 PM