New Suit - Employment

Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary, was sued for age discrimination on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Gibbons Law Group on behalf of a 56-year-old former employee who claims that he was laid off in January as part of a systematic program targeting older workers for termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00343, Bissonnette v. Red Hat, Inc.

Technology

June 24, 2023, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Bissonnette

Plaintiffs

Gibbons Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Red Hat, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches