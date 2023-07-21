Attorneys at Duane Morris and Perkins Coie have entered appearances for sports betting platform Fliff Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed June 6 in California Central District Court, accuses Fliff of operating an online sports book without approvals or regulation in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law. The complaint was filed by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:23-cv-01048, Bishoy Nessim v. Fliff, Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 21, 2023, 8:40 AM