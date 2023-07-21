Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Duane Morris and Perkins Coie have entered appearances for sports betting platform Fliff Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed June 6 in California Central District Court, accuses Fliff of operating an online sports book without approvals or regulation in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law. The complaint was filed by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:23-cv-01048, Bishoy Nessim v. Fliff, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 21, 2023, 8:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Bishoy Nessim

Plaintiffs

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Stephens And Stephens LLP

Saltz Mongeluzzi And Bendesky PC

defendants

Fliff, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws