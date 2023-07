Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Grand Peaks Property Management to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by OlsenDaines on behalf of a former assistant manager who claims she has been denied wages in retaliation for reporting unsafe working conditions and a physical assault against her by an apartment resident. The case is 3:23-cv-01091, Bishop v. Grand Peaks Property Management, Inc.

July 26, 2023, 9:04 PM

Ana Bishop

Olsendaines

Grand Peaks Property Management, Inc.

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination