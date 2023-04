New Suit - Employment

Ford Motor Co. was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former assembler for Ford who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim and reporting sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02366, Bishop v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 6:19 PM

