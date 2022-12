New Suit - Employment

Baylor University and its Louise Herrington School of Nursing were sued Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Bhatti Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was put on administrative leave in retaliation for raising concerns about racial bias and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02850, Bishop v. Baylor University et al.