New Suit - Class Action

Academy Sports and Outdoors, a Fortune 500 sporting goods retailer, was hit with a website accessibility class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, part of a wave of similar cases brought by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08732, Bishop v. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 7:55 PM