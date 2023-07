New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Ingles Markets, a regional supermarket chain, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged wrongful termination. The court case was brought by Duke & Heath on behalf of a former pharmacy manager who claims that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment against two employees on her team. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00136, Bires v. Ingles Markets, Incorporated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 20, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Amanda D. Bires

Plaintiffs

Duke & Heath, Attorneys At Law

defendants

Ingles Markets, Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination