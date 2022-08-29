Who Got The Work

Pilar C. French and Mohammed Workicho of Lane Powell have stepped in as defense counsel to mortgage loan servicer Mr. Cooper in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed July 14 in Oregon District Court by Pacific Property Law on behalf of Joan C. Bird. Joseph McCormick III of Wright Finlay & Zak has entered an appearance for PHH Mortgage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jolie A. Russo, is 3:22-cv-01030, Bird et al v. PHH Mortgage et al.

Real Estate

August 29, 2022