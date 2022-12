Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Wyndham to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Workplace Advocates on behalf of Tiffany Birch, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting gender discrimination and timeshare-related fraud. The case is 3:22-cv-02076, Birch v. Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc.