New Suit - Employment

McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, was hit with an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit Sunday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of B. Tyler Brooks; S|L Law; and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of Mary Katherine Bir, who contends that she was discriminated against for requesting a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00412, Bir v. McKesson Corporation et al.