Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee struck a tone of bipartisanship during the first confirmation hearing for federal trial judges on Wednesday, as Sen. Lindsey Graham took over as the panel's top GOP member. Sen. Dick Durbin said the five nominees all received blue slip approvals from their home state senators, including Matthew Brookman for the Southern District of Indiana whose two home state senators are Republicans.

January 25, 2023, 2:51 PM