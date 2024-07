News From Law.com

A Connecticut federal court judge dismissed a securities class action against drug manufacturer BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., which uses artificial intelligence to develop medications. However, the court agreed, based on the plaintiff's allegations, that BioXcel did make misrepresentations. As a result, the court afforded leave to amend the complaint. According to the docket, the second amended complaint is due Aug. 1.

July 15, 2024, 5:39 PM