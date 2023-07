New Suit - Trade Secrets

Spencer Fane filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court claiming $2 million in damages on behalf of agricultural biotechnology company Biovante. The suit accuses BTI AG LLC and Mark Ma of misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01525, Biovant LLC d/b/a Biovante v. Bti AG LLC et al.

Agriculture

July 07, 2023, 9:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Biovant LLC d/b/a Biovante

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

Bti AG LLC

Mark Ma

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract