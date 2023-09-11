Who Got The Work

Joshua A. Klarfeld and Brett J. Geschke of Ulmer & Berne have stepped in to represent Gojo Industries Inc., the maker of the 'Purell' brand sanitization products, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed July 27 in Illinois Central District Court by Jackson Walker and Howard & Howard on behalf of Biourja Renewables LLC, accuses Gojo of failing to accept and pay for 100 million pounds in 190 proof Ethanol in accordance with an executed sales confirmation agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade, is 1:23-cv-01280, Biourja Renewables, LLC v. Gojo Industries, Inc.

Renewable Energy

September 11, 2023, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Biourja Renewables, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jackson Walker

Howard & Howard

defendants

Gojo Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ulmer & Berne

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract