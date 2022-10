News From Law.com

Biopharmaceutical company Senda Biosciences announced that veteran biotech attorney Barbara Bispham has joined its leadership roster as general counsel. Bispham joins Senda from BridgeBio Pharma, where she was head of legal. At Senda, she replaces Lynette Herscha, who left in July to become chief operating officer at Immunitas Therapeutics.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2022, 8:13 AM