The former general counsel of New York-based Koneksa Health Inc. is suing the health care data analysis platform developer and its CEO Chris Benko, claiming age discrimination and unlawful termination. The lawsuit against Koneksa and Benko was file on Sept. 26 in New York Supreme Court for New York County.

September 28, 2023, 3:13 PM

