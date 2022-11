News From Law.com

ImmunoGen Inc., a biotechnology company that researches and develops cancer treatments, has hired Daniel Char as senior vice president and chief legal officer. Char succeeds Craig Barrows, who retired in 2020 after more than 12 years as the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's general counsel. Joseph Kenny, who has been acting general counsel since March 2020, will now serve as associate general counsel.

