Potter Anderson & Corroon and the Law Offices of Joshua Spector filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of contract research organization Biorasi LLC. The suit pursues claims against Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. for failing to pay for contract research organization services provided by Biorasi in accordance with an executed master services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00818, Biorasi, LLC v. Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 31, 2023, 5:13 AM