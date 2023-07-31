New Suit - Contract

Potter Anderson & Corroon and the Law Offices of Joshua Spector filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of contract research organization Biorasi LLC. The suit pursues claims against Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. for failing to pay for contract research organization services provided by Biorasi in accordance with an executed master services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00818, Biorasi, LLC v. Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 5:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Biorasi, LLC

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract