Michael H. Bunis, Bryana T. McGillycuddy and Anita M.C. Spieth from Choate Hall & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to New England Biolabs in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Sunstein LLP and Greenblum & Bernstein on behalf of Children's Medical Center Corp. and biomodal Ltd., asserts eight patents pertaining to novel compositions and methods for detecting the cytosine methylation status of DNA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11697, biomodal Limited et al v. New England Biolabs, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 12, 2024, 1:51 PM