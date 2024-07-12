Who Got The Work

Michael H. Bunis, Bryana T. McGillycuddy and Anita M.C. Spieth from Choate Hall & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to New England Biolabs in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Sunstein LLP and Greenblum & Bernstein on behalf of Children's Medical Center Corp. and biomodal Ltd., asserts eight patents pertaining to novel compositions and methods for detecting the cytosine methylation status of DNA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11697, biomodal Limited et al v. New England Biolabs, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 12, 2024, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

biomodal Limited

Children's Medical Center Corporation

Plaintiffs

Sunstein LLP

Defendants

New England Biolabs, Inc.

defendant counsels

Choate Hall & Stewart

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims