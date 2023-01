News From Law.com

BNSF Railway was sued in the Northern District of Illinois for violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by a truck driver who carried cargo to and from BNSF locations. BNSF claimed the fault lay with Remprex, the third-party vendor hired by BNSF to collect the biometric identifiers, and BIPA did not allow companies to be held vicariously liable for the acts of third-parties.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 12:11 PM