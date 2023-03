New Suit - Patent

Squire Patton Boggs filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Biomea Fusion Inc. The complaint, targeting Selleck Chemicals LLC, centers on a single patent related to a heterocyclic compound for the treatment of acute forms of leukemia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00865, Biomea Fusion, Inc. v. Selleck Chemicals LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2023, 4:58 PM