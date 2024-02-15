Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Maria T. Galeno has entered an appearance for EmblemHealth Plan Inc. and EmblemHealth Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 31 in New York Eastern District Court by the Berkman Law Office on behalf of Biodiagnostic Labs, a medical testing laboratory. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to pay invoices totaling approximately $700,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-09605, Biodiagnostic Labs, Inc v. EmblemHealth, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 15, 2024, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Biodiagnostic Labs, Inc

Plaintiffs

The Berkman Law Office, LLC

defendants

EmblemHealth Plan, Inc.

EmblemHealth, Inc.

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 890/