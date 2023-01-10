Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Morrison & Foerster have stepped in as defense counsel to GigaGen Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 16 in California Northern District Court by Weil, Gotshal & Manges on behalf of Bio-Rad Laboratories and the University of Chicago, asserts two patents for technology related to microfluidics and droplet generation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-07205, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. et al v. GigaGen, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 10, 2023, 9:46 AM