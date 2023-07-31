New Suit - Civil Rights
The State of Arkansas was sued by hemp producer Bio Gen LLC and various retailers on Monday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit challenges the state's recently-enacted Act 629, which narrowed the definition of 'hemp' in order to combat the growing sale of products containing Delta-8 and other THC equivalents. According to the complaint, Act 629 is preempted by the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which effectively removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in order to allow for legalized commercial production. The suit was filed by Hall Booth Smith and Bose McKinney & Evans. The case is 4:23-cv-00718, Bio Gen LLC et al. v. State of Arkansas et al.
Cannabis
July 31, 2023, 8:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Bio Gen LLC
- Cigarette Store LLC
- Drippers Vape Shop LLC
- Sky Marketing Corporation
Plaintiffs
- Hall Booth Smith
- Bose McKinney & Evans
defendants
- Arkansas Department of Agriculture
- Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration
- Arkansas State Plant Board
- Arkansas Tobacco Control Board
- Arkansas, State of
- Ben Hale
- Carol Crews
- Chris Walton
- Chuck Graham
- Connie Mitchell
- Dan Turner
- Daniel Shue
- David Ethredge
- Debra Buschman
- Devon Holder
- Drew Smith
- Frank Spain
- Jana Bradford
- Jeff Phillips
- Jeff Rogers
- John Timothy Griffin
- Kevin Holmes
- Kyle Hunter
- Matt Durrett
- Michelle C Lawrence
- Nathan Smith
- Rebecca Reed McCoy
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Sonia Fonticiella
- Teresa Howell
- Tim Blair
- Todd Murray
- Tom Tatum, II
- Tony Rogers
- Will Jones
nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute