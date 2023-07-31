New Suit - Civil Rights

The State of Arkansas was sued by hemp producer Bio Gen LLC and various retailers on Monday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit challenges the state's recently-enacted Act 629, which narrowed the definition of 'hemp' in order to combat the growing sale of products containing Delta-8 and other THC equivalents. According to the complaint, Act 629 is preempted by the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which effectively removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in order to allow for legalized commercial production. The suit was filed by Hall Booth Smith and Bose McKinney & Evans. The case is 4:23-cv-00718, Bio Gen LLC et al. v. State of Arkansas et al.

Cannabis

July 31, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Bio Gen LLC

Cigarette Store LLC

Drippers Vape Shop LLC

Sky Marketing Corporation

Plaintiffs

Hall Booth Smith

Bose McKinney & Evans

defendants

Arkansas Department of Agriculture

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

Arkansas State Plant Board

Arkansas Tobacco Control Board

Arkansas, State of

Ben Hale

Carol Crews

Chris Walton

Chuck Graham

Connie Mitchell

Dan Turner

Daniel Shue

David Ethredge

Debra Buschman

Devon Holder

Drew Smith

Frank Spain

Jana Bradford

Jeff Phillips

Jeff Rogers

John Timothy Griffin

Kevin Holmes

Kyle Hunter

Matt Durrett

Michelle C Lawrence

Nathan Smith

Rebecca Reed McCoy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sonia Fonticiella

Teresa Howell

Tim Blair

Todd Murray

Tom Tatum, II

Tony Rogers

Will Jones

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute