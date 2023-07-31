New Suit - Civil Rights

The State of Arkansas was sued by hemp producer Bio Gen LLC and various retailers on Monday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit challenges the state's recently-enacted Act 629, which narrowed the definition of 'hemp' in order to combat the growing sale of products containing Delta-8 and other THC equivalents. According to the complaint, Act 629 is preempted by the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which effectively removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in order to allow for legalized commercial production. The suit was filed by Hall Booth Smith and Bose McKinney & Evans. The case is 4:23-cv-00718, Bio Gen LLC et al. v. State of Arkansas et al.

Cannabis

July 31, 2023, 8:11 PM

