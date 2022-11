New Suit

Geico and Concord Group Insurance were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on behalf of Donald J. Binotto and Marta Binotto. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00210, Binotto et al v. GEICO Advantage Insurance Company et al.