Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amazon.com d/b/a Amazon Robotics to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kasowitz Benson Torres, was filed by steel and fabric storage manufacturer Binh Thanh Import Export Production & Trade Joint Stock Co. d/b/a Gilimex Inc., a supplier to Amazon for fabric pod arrays used in its robotic storage and delivery systems. The complaint accuses Amazon of reducing its capacity for pod arrays after it made assurances to Gilimex regarding its forecasted demand for a continued increase in the manufacturing of the pods. The case is 1:23-cv-00292, Binh Thanh Import Export Production & Trade Joint Stock Co., D/B/A Gilimex, Inc. v. Amazon.Com Services LLC, D/B/A Amazon Robotics.

Internet & Social Media

January 13, 2023, 7:03 AM