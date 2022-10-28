New Suit - Employment

Panera Brands Inc., owner of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The case was filed by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of Ariana Bingham, who was working as a minor while employed by Panera. The suit contends that Bingham, who identifies as a homosexual, was forced to resign due to sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02093, Bingham v. Panera, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 28, 2022, 6:31 AM