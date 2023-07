News From Law.com

Binance's general counsel Hon NJ is among a number of executives who exited the company amid growing regulatory scrutiny. According to Fortune, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao is being investigated by the Department of Justice for alleged money laundering, sanctions violations and attempts to trick U.S. regulators.

